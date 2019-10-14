Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Won't play Monday
Russell will be held out of Monday's game against the Lakers for rest purposes, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Russell will rest Monday, but he'll be back in the lineup for Wednesday's rematch against Los Angeles. Look for a combination of Alec Burks, Jordan Poole and Jacob Evans to fill Russell's usual minute load Monday.
