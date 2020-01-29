Warriors' Draymond Green: Nears triple-double
Green accumulated nine points (3-8 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 assists, nine rebounds, three blocks and one steal in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 115-104 loss to the 76ers.
Green filled up the stat sheet, finishing one point and one board shy of a triple-double while matching season highs in assists and blocks against a tough defensive opponent. He'll look to build on this performance heading into Thursday's tilt versus the Celtics.
