Warriors' Draymond Green: Out Monday
Green (shoulder) will be sidelined for Monday's game against the Trail Blazers, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The absence will be Green's second in three games while he continues to nurse a shoulder injury. Coach Steve Kerr indicated "it's been bothering him [Green] the last few days," so it looks like the team is just exercising caution here. David West and Jordan Bell figure to see some extra minutes as a result of Green's absence.
