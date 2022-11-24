Green notched nine points (4-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt), seven rebounds, 12 assists and two steals over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 124-107 victory over the Clippers.

Green took only four shots in the contest, but he made all of them en route to nine points. The versatile forward also led the Warriors in both boards and assists while recording a pair of steals. Green is a strong fantasy asset for managers who can stomach his lack of scoring, as he's putting up a solid 6.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game this season while shooting 57.7 percent from the field.