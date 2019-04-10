Warriors' Draymond Green: Resting in regular-season finale

Green is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies due to a knee injury, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.

There was no indication that Green suffered an injury in Tuesday's 112-103 win over the Pelicans, during which he played 18 minutes and finished with zero points (0-2 FG), six rebounds and two assists. It's likely that Green is receiving a de facto rest day more than anything in the second half of the back-to-back set, and there's little to suggest the power forward will be at risk of missing Game 1 of the Warriors' first-round playoff series this weekend. In addition to Green, Stephen Curry (foot), DeMarcus Cousins (rest) and Shaun Livingston (knee) are listed as out, while Kevin Durant (illness) and Klay Thompson (knee) are questionable and will likely see limited minutes if they play. As a result, there should be plenty of playing time up for grabs in the Golden State frontcourt.