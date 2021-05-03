site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Warriors' Eric Paschall: Remains out Monday
Paschall (hip) won't play Monday against the Pelicans.
Paschall will miss yet another game due to a left hip flexor strain. His next chance to return will be Tuesday against New Orleans.
