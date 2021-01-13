Paschall has cleared the NBA's health and safety protocols and will be available for Thursday's game against the Nuggets, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Paschall was held out of Tuesday's loss to the Pacers, but the good news is he won't be looking at a multi-game absence. The wing will join the Warriors for a three-game roadtrip that also includes stops in Phoenix (Friday) and Los Angeles (Monday).