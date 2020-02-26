Paschall contributed 12 points (5-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 112-94 loss against the Kings.

Paschall has started in four of Golden State's nine games but considering how the rotation has looked of late, it seems the rookie out of Villanova will only see consistent minutes if there's an injury. If such isn't the case, then he'd move back to the bench. He has been productive regardless of the role, though -- Paschall has averaged 12.1 points and 4.7 boards per game in nine February outings.