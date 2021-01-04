Wiseman recorded 12 points (6-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 11 boards, two blocks and one assist in 22 minutes of a 137-122 win against Portland on Sunday.

Wiseman recorded his first double-double of his young career in his team's win. Golden State has used a deep bench for much of the year, capping off the maximum minutes the rookie sees each night, but more rebounding performances in double-digits could see his role slowly expand as he adjusts to the league. Wiseman faces the Kings on Monday.