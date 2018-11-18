Warriors' Jonas Jerebko: Pulls down 10 boards Saturday
Jerebko had five points (2-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt), 10 rebounds, and four assists in 25 minutes during Saturday's 112-109 loss to the Mavericks.
Jerebko was in the starting lineup again Saturday, replacing the injured Draymond Green (toe). He was energetic on the glass but failed to contribute a lot outside of rebounding. Green sounds as though he could miss Sunday's game against the Spurs which would likely result in another start for Jerebko. On a low volume day, he could be worth a DFS play but outside of that, he is not really worth owning.
