Jerebko had five points (2-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt), 10 rebounds, and four assists in 25 minutes during Saturday's 112-109 loss to the Mavericks.

Jerebko was in the starting lineup again Saturday, replacing the injured Draymond Green (toe). He was energetic on the glass but failed to contribute a lot outside of rebounding. Green sounds as though he could miss Sunday's game against the Spurs which would likely result in another start for Jerebko. On a low volume day, he could be worth a DFS play but outside of that, he is not really worth owning.