Kuminga (knee) is questionable to face the Hornets on Friday.

Kuminga missed Wednesday's win over the Magic with knee soreness, and how he feels Friday will be pivotal in determining whether he can return to his regular starting role or not. Kuminga is averaging 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game across 13 starts in March. If he can't go, then Trayce Jackson-Davis and Moses Moody could get the starting nod, while Klay Thompson would have a more prominent role off the bench.