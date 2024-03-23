Kuminga finished Friday's 123-111 loss to the Pacers with 11 points (4-17 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals in 30 minutes.

Kuminga had a rough outing Friday, and while the peripheral stats salvaged his fantasy stat line a bit, his shooting struggles can't be overlooked. That said, there's a chance this was nothing more than an off night for Kuminga. After all, he's scored at least 20 points in seven of his 11 appearances this month while averaging 18.9 points per game since the All-Star break.