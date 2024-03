Kuminga logged 22 points (9-18 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 31 minutes during Monday's 112-102 win over San Antonio.

Kuminga carried the Warriors on offense Monday, delivering his 19th game with at least 20 points and reaching that tally for the fourth time across his last six appearances. Kuminga continues to deliver career-best numbers in 2023-24, and after a slow start to the season, he's averaging 18.5 points per game since the beginning of February.