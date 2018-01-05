Warriors' Kevin Durant: Questionable Saturday vs. Clippers

Durant (calf) is questionable for Saturday's contest against the Clippers.

Durant missed Thursday's game against the Rockets due to a right calf strain, prompting Andre Iguodala to start in his place. That said, his absence was likely precautionary, as he managed to play 38 minutes after straining the calf the first quarter of Wednesday's contest against the Mavs. More information on his availability for Saturday's contest should emerge after morning shootaround.