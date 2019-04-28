Warriors' Klay Thompson: Cleared to face Rockets
Thompson (ankle) has been cleared to play Sunday against the Rockets, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Thompson was battling an ankle injury and needed to go through pre-game warmups, but he's been cleared to go and will take his normal spot in the starting lineup. That gives the Warriors both of their guards available to start the second round of the playoffs after Stephen Curry was declared good to go from his ankle injury earlier Sunday.
