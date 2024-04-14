Thompson (knee) is available for Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Jazz.
Thompson was deemed questionable due to right knee tendinitis, but he is seemingly feeling good enough to give it a go. With Steph Curry (ankle) sidelined, Curry could see a little more action than usual on the offensive end of the court.
