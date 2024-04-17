Thompson produced zero points (0-10 FG, 0-6 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist over 32 minutes during Tuesday's 118-94 Play-In Game loss to the Kings.

Thompson turned in arguably his worst performance of the season as the Warriors' disappointing season came to an end at the hands of the Kings. Despite a few bright spots throughout the year, it appears Thompson's days of being a reliable offensive threat could be behind him. His future remains a little clouded but no matter where he is next season, it is unlikely he will have much fantasy value outside of points and threes.