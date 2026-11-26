Thompson closed Wednesday's 111-104 loss to the 76ers with seven points (3-12 FG, 1-7 3Pt), one assist, one block and one steal across 31 minutes.

Thompson continues to struggle on the offensive end, limiting his overall fantasy appeal. In his past three games, Thompson has averaged just 9.3 points and 2.7 three-pointers. While he has managed to block at least one shot in each of his past nine games, the simple fact is that his limited skill set makes him more of a stream-level player, as opposed to someone who has to be rostered.