Thompson ended with 13 points (4-10 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, one assist and one block in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 137-130 victory over the Bucks.

Thompson has caught fire from beyond the arc, connecting on 15 three-pointers over his last three appearances while averaging 18.7 points during that stretch. The veteran sharpshooter has started all three contests, providing Miami with a reliable perimeter threat during its six-game winning streak. His limited contributions outside the scoring column restrict his overall fantasy ceiling, but his recent shooting surge makes him a valuable source of three-pointers in category leagues.