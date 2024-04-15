Thompson posted 25 points (7-13 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one block in 20 minutes during Sunday's 123-116 win over Utah.

Thompson experienced an uptick in his usage rate with Stephen Curry (ankle) sidelined, and he led the Warriors in scoring on the final day of the regular season. It's safe to say Thompson's days as one of the best shooting guards in the league are over, but he remains a reliable scoring weapon, as evidenced by the fact he scored 20 or more points in 31 different games this season. The Warriors will need Thompson to be at his best in the Play-In matchup against the Kings on Tuesday.