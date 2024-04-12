Share Video

Thompson (knee) is probable for Friday's game against the Pelicans.

Thompson missed Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers due to a knee injury, but he'll likely return for the second half of the back-to-back set. Over his last six appearances, he's averaged 21.8 points, 3.0 assists and 2.7 rebounds in 30.0 minutes per game.

