Thompson (knee) is probable for Friday's game against the Pelicans.
Thompson missed Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers due to a knee injury, but he'll likely return for the second half of the back-to-back set. Over his last six appearances, he's averaged 21.8 points, 3.0 assists and 2.7 rebounds in 30.0 minutes per game.
