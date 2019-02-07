Warriors' Klay Thompson: Drops game-high 26 points in win
Thompson finished with 26 points (11-13 FG, 4-5 3Pt), six assists, two steals, and one rebound in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 141-102 victory over the Spurs.
Thompson was in cruise control Wednesday, hitting 11-of-13 from the field on his way to a game-high 26 points. The Warriors are arguably the most predictable team in fantasy with very little value outside of their starting five. Thompson typically provides scoring and threes to go with a steady amount of steals. He is what he is and owners should expect his numbers to stay basically the same moving forward.
More News
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Scores 28 points in Saturday's win•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Officially available Saturday•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Plans to play Saturday•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Game-time call Saturday•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Out due to illness Thursday•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Ties NBA record in win•
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...