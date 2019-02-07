Warriors' Klay Thompson: Drops game-high 26 points in win

Thompson finished with 26 points (11-13 FG, 4-5 3Pt), six assists, two steals, and one rebound in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 141-102 victory over the Spurs.

Thompson was in cruise control Wednesday, hitting 11-of-13 from the field on his way to a game-high 26 points. The Warriors are arguably the most predictable team in fantasy with very little value outside of their starting five. Thompson typically provides scoring and threes to go with a steady amount of steals. He is what he is and owners should expect his numbers to stay basically the same moving forward.