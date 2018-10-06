Warriors' Klay Thompson: Explodes for 30 points in win

Thompson tallied 30 points (10-15 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 23 minutes during the Warriors' 122-94 preseason win over the Kings on Friday.

Thompson had the red-hot hand Friday, barely misfiring while compiling a game-high scoring haul. The 28-year-old already appears to be in midseason form with his shot, as he's boasting a 60.7 percent success rate (17-for-28) from the floor over his first pair of exhibitions.