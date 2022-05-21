Thompson racked up 15 points (6-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and five assists over 37 minutes during Friday's 126-117 victory over the Mavericks in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.

Thompson scored 15 points for the second game in a row, but he wasn't efficient from deep. However, the Warriors were able to overcome his inefficiency to pick up a second straight win to begin the series. The fact that he's made one or fewer threes in three of Golden State's last five games has hurt the team's offense and spacing, but he'll attempt to bounce back as the Warriors hold a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference Finals.