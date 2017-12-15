Warriors' Klay Thompson: Goes for 25 in victory

Thompson tallied 25 points (10-18 FG, 5-5 3Pt) and five rebounds across 37 minutes in Thursday's 112-97 win over the Mavericks.

With several Warriors starters sidelined, Thompson and Kevin Durant did a lot of the heavy lifting Thursday night, as they scored 61 points between them on the way to the team's 23rd win. Thompson didn't do much besides scoring in his stat line despite averaging a career-best 4.2 rebounds in his seventh season. His 2.6 assists in 2017 are also close to a career best. Although he's typically the third scoring option for Golden State, he's a must-start in every format.