Warriors' Klay Thompson: Goes for 25 in victory
Thompson tallied 25 points (10-18 FG, 5-5 3Pt) and five rebounds across 37 minutes in Thursday's 112-97 win over the Mavericks.
With several Warriors starters sidelined, Thompson and Kevin Durant did a lot of the heavy lifting Thursday night, as they scored 61 points between them on the way to the team's 23rd win. Thompson didn't do much besides scoring in his stat line despite averaging a career-best 4.2 rebounds in his seventh season. His 2.6 assists in 2017 are also close to a career best. Although he's typically the third scoring option for Golden State, he's a must-start in every format.
More News
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Scores 24 in Monday's win•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Scores efficient 22 points in victory•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Scores team-high 27 points•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Will be available Friday•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Dealing with sprained ankle•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Has efficient night in OT victory•
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.