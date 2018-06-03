Warriors' Klay Thompson: Good to go for Game 2
Thompson (ankle) is available to play in Sunday's Game 2 against the Cavaliers.
Steve Kerr had considered Thompson probable just before the start of pregame warmups, and while it's still unclear if the sharp shooter is 100 percent or not, he will give it a go Sunday night. There's been no report of Thompson facing any sort of restriction, so unless stated otherwise prior to tip off, expect him to be a full go in Game 2.
