Thompson is a late scratch for Saturday's matchup against the Magic due to left knee soreness, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Thompson had been announced as a starter before being ruled out, so his absence is an odd development. His status ahead of Tuesday's game against the Suns is worth monitoring.
More News
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Last-minute change, not starting•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Stays hot in loss•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Explodes for season-high 54 points•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Drops 31 points on Portland•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Starting Friday•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Off injury report•