Warriors' Klay Thompson: Leads team in scoring again Friday

Thompson finished with 25 points (9-17 FG, 4-5 3P4, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, three blocks, two assists, and one steal in 36 minutes during Friday's 117-107 victory over the Suns.

Thompson led the Warriors in scoring Friday, adding a season-high three blocks. He has scored at least 26 points in three straight games, also connecting on a combined 12 three-pointers. He has shot over 50 percent in five of his past seven games and the slow start to the season is now merely a distant memory.