Warriors' Klay Thompson: Out Wednesday to rest

Thompson will sit out of Monday's preseason contest against the Suns for rest, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Thompson is coming off a terrific preseason game on Friday, posting 30 points in just 23 minutes, and is being rewarded with a day off to rest. He's been hot through the first two preseason games, and the Warriors have no reason to risk an injury. The Warriors' next preseason game is Wednesday against the Lakers, and Thompson will likely be back for the one.