Head coach Steve Kerr said Thompson (knee) participated in practice and scrimmages Monday, Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

Thompson was a late scratch ahead of Saturday's loss to the Magic due to left knee soreness, but it appears his absence was precautionary, as the sharpshooter has returned to simulated game action. Stephen Curry (shoulder) and Andrew Wiggins, who returned Saturday from a 15-game absence due to a groin injury and an illness, also participated in the scrimmages, so it appears Golden State may be getting a few key pieces to its lineup back in the near future, though Jonathan Kuminga (foot), James Wiseman (ankle) and JaMychal Green (lower leg) still aren't practicing. More clarity on Thompson's availability for Tuesday's matchup against the Suns will surface when the Warriors release their next injury report.