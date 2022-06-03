Thompson notched 15 points (6-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt), two rebounds and three assists in 39 minutes during Thursday's 120-108 loss to the Celtics in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Thompson led Golden State with 39 minutes in the contest, but he finished with just 15 points. He did fine with a 6-for-14 shooting mark (including 3-for-7 from three-point range), but the sharpshooter notched limited complementary stats and simply didn't do enough on offense to take the load off Stephen Curry (34 points) as the Warriors dropped Game 1. Thompson has shown throughout the postseason that he can be a prolific scorer, notching three games of 30-plus points and averaging 19.5 points and 3.5 three-pointers across 17 games overall.