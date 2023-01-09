Thompson (knee) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Suns.

Thompson was unavailable Saturday against Orlando due to a sore left knee, but he participated in practice and scrimmages Monday. He'll likely return to game action a day later, while Stephen Curry (shoulder) is also considered questionable against Phoenix. Thompson has averaged 33.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 39.2 minutes per game over his last five appearances, but he'll likely split more backcourt work Tuesday if Curry is cleared to return.