Thompson (knee) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Suns.
Thompson was unavailable Saturday against Orlando due to a sore left knee, but he participated in practice and scrimmages Monday. He'll likely return to game action a day later, while Stephen Curry (shoulder) is also considered questionable against Phoenix. Thompson has averaged 33.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 39.2 minutes per game over his last five appearances, but he'll likely split more backcourt work Tuesday if Curry is cleared to return.
More News
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Participates in scrimmages•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Late scratch with knee soreness•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Last-minute change, not starting•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Stays hot in loss•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Explodes for season-high 54 points•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Drops 31 points on Portland•