Thompson logged 19 points (6-18 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds and three assists over 39 minutes during Sunday's 109-100 win over the Mavericks in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

The Warriors were once again able to hold off Dallas and take a commanding 3-0 lead as they continue to position themselves for another Finals berth. Thompson failed to crack 20 points for the third straight game -- and for the fifth time in six games -- but he was able to snap out of a mini-slump from three after hitting just 2-of-8 attempts attempts in Games 1 and 2. For the postseason, Thompson is shooting just under 40 percent from three on nearly nine attempts per contest.