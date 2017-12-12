Warriors' Klay Thompson: Scores 24 in Monday's win

Thompson scored 24 points (9-21 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding three rebounds, three assists and a steal in 37 minutes during Monday's 111-104 win over the Trail Blazers.

The second Splash Brother hasn't really taken advantage of Stephen Curry's absence due to an ankle injury, going 10-for-26 (38.4 percent) from three-point range over the last three games -- below his season average of 45.9 percent from beyond the arc. Kevin Durant has seen the biggest boost in production without Curry on the floor, but Thompson may need to step things up as well if the Warriors are going to continue their current seven-game winning streak while Curry is sidelined.