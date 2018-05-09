Warriors' Klay Thompson: Sharp from field in Game 5 win
Thompson contributed 23 points (10-22 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Golden State's 113-104 win over the Pelicans in Game 5 of their Western Conference semifinal-round playoff series.
Thompson checked in right behind Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant in scoring on the night, posting his third 20-point effort of the series in the process. The seven-year veteran's 45.5 percent success rate from the floor equaled his best of the series, even as he continued to struggle from three-point range (25.0 percent shooting) for the fourth straight contest. Thompson encouragingly hit or exceeded the 20-attempt mark in three of the four games that Stephen Curry played against the Pelicans, a level of usage he'll try to carry into the conference finals versus the Rockets.
More News
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Leads team with 26 points in Friday's loss•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Nightmarish shooting performance in Game 2 win•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Game-high scoring total in series-opening win•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Scores 24 points in series-clinching win•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Can't find shot in Game 4 loss•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Pours in 19 in Game 3 win•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....