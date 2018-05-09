Warriors' Klay Thompson: Sharp from field in Game 5 win

Thompson contributed 23 points (10-22 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Golden State's 113-104 win over the Pelicans in Game 5 of their Western Conference semifinal-round playoff series.

Thompson checked in right behind Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant in scoring on the night, posting his third 20-point effort of the series in the process. The seven-year veteran's 45.5 percent success rate from the floor equaled his best of the series, even as he continued to struggle from three-point range (25.0 percent shooting) for the fourth straight contest. Thompson encouragingly hit or exceeded the 20-attempt mark in three of the four games that Stephen Curry played against the Pelicans, a level of usage he'll try to carry into the conference finals versus the Rockets.