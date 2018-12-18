Warriors' Klay Thompson: Sharp from the field in win

Thompson supplied 16 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block across 32 minutes in the Warriors' 110-93 win over the Grizzlies on Monday.

Like his other first-unit mates, Thompson wasn't out there for an inordinate amount of time Monday, given that the Warriors remained comfortably ahead throughout. The veteran two-guard was the ideal complement to the efforts of Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, bouncing back nicely from a 37.0 percent shooting effort versus the Kings on Friday in the process. Thompson has unsurprisingly seen some dip in production compared to his November tear when Curry was sidelined with is groin injury, but he's still averaging a solid 20.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.6 steals through eight December contests.