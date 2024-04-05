Thompson posted 29 points (11-15 FG, 7-11 3Pt), three rebounds and four assists over 29 minutes during Thursday's 133-110 victory over the Rockets.

Stephen Curry might have bounced back with a 29-point performance to lead the Warriors to victory, but Thompson's numbers can't be overlooked, as he missed just four shots from the field and came close to tying his season-high mark in threes made. Thompson is not the dominant scorer he once was, perhaps evidenced by the fact he's cleared the 25-point mark just 10 times all season long, but he remains a valuable fantasy alternative since he can get hot on any given game while still holding a decent floor due to his scoring prowess.