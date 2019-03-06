Warriors' Klay Thompson: Shooting around at practice
Thompson (knee) got shots up after practice Wednesday, Mark Medina of The Mercury News reports.
Thompson was held out of Tuesday's game against Boston with a sore knee, but the expectation is that he won't miss extended time after an MRI cleared him of any structural damage. If Thompson is able to get through a full session Thursday, he could be cleared to return as early as Friday's home matchup with the Nuggets.
More News
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...