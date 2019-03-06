Warriors' Klay Thompson: Shooting around at practice

Thompson (knee) got shots up after practice Wednesday, Mark Medina of The Mercury News reports.

Thompson was held out of Tuesday's game against Boston with a sore knee, but the expectation is that he won't miss extended time after an MRI cleared him of any structural damage. If Thompson is able to get through a full session Thursday, he could be cleared to return as early as Friday's home matchup with the Nuggets.

