Thompson registered 17 points (6-15 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Friday's 123-111 loss to Indiana.

Thompson has been thriving in a bench role for the Warriors of late, and he's surpassed the 15-point mark in his last four outings with the second unit. He's averaging 20.1 points per game while shooting 44.1 percent from the field as a bench option, so he's widely expected to continue in that role moving forward.