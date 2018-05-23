Warriors' Klay Thompson: Strains knee, expects to play in Game 5

Thompson, who suffered a strained left knee during Tuesday's Game 4 loss to the Rockets, expects to be ready to go for Game 5 on Thursday, David Aldridge of NBA.com reports.

Thompson suffered the injury in the second quarter of Game 4, which sent him for a short stint in the locker room before returning to the contest minutes later. While it doesn't appear to be anything overly serious, the knee injury did seem to hamper Thompson's effectiveness Tuesday, as he shot just 4-for-13 from the field and 2-for-5 from deep for 10 points across 39 minutes. As of now, Thompson should be a full-go for Game 5 on Thursday, though it will be worth it to check on his status in the coming few days to make sure there's no added swelling.