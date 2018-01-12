Warriors' Klay Thompson: Will return Friday
Thompson will return to action Friday against Milwaukee.
The news is essentially a formality, as the plan all along was for Thompson to rest Wednesday against the Clippers before returning to action Friday. Expect Thompson to start at shooting guard and see his usual complement of minutes.
