Mulder scored 12 points (4-4 FG, 4-4 3Pt) in 14 minutes during Monday's 137-106 victory over the Kings.

Mulder hasn't received much opportunity to play this season, averaging only 10.1 minutes over his first seven games. However, he made the most of his 14 minutes Monday, knocking down all four of his field-goal attempts -- each of which came from beyond the arc -- en route to a season-high 12 points. Despite the strong performance, Mulder is likely to play a limited role for Golden State this season.