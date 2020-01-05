Warriors' Omari Spellman: Tallies season-high 23 points
Spellman registered 23 points (8-11 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, four steals, one assist and one block in 20 minutes Saturday in the Warriors' 111-104 loss to the Pistons.
The Warriors suffered yet another loss, but it was an encouraging night for Spellman, who turned new season highs in points and steals. The solid performance could allow Spellman to stick around in a 20-minute role for another game or two, but he may struggle to see his playing time pick up from that level with Willie Cauley-Stein back from an illness and Kevon Looney (abdomen) potentially in line to return in the near future.
