Warriors' Omri Casspi: Out Tuesday vs. OKC
Casspi (ankle) will remain out for Tuesday's game against Oklahoma City, reports.
Casspi is still nursing what's apparently a fairly severely sprained right ankle, and Tuesday will mark his ninth consecutive absence. Continue to consider the 29-year-old questionable on a game-to-game basis until the Warriors say otherwise.
