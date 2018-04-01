Warriors' Omri Casspi: Questionable Sunday vs. Suns

Casspi (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's tilt against Phoenix.

Casspi has missed the Warriors' last seven games and appears to be nearing a return. If he's able to play Sunday it may be on a limited minute load as he works his way back into the rotation.

