Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Sheds cast Monday

McCaw had the cast on his his left wrist removed Monday, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

McCaw has been working back from a small fracture in his left wrist, missing the last two and half weeks of action because of it. He's expected to remain sidelined at least another week and a half, though the fact he was able to shed his cast is encouraging that he's progressing as expected. McCaw is still sporting a brace on the wrist and will likely need to go through a handful of practices before ultimately getting the green light to play.