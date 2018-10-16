Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Expected to play in opener

Livingston (foot) participated in morning shootaround and should be good to go off the bench for Tuesday's game against the Thunder, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Livingston entered Tuesday questionable for the season opener, but he went through shootaround without issue and should be a full go to start the 2018-2019 campaign. He'll see minutes off the bench as the backup point guard throughout the season, barring injury to Stephen Curry.