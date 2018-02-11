Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Logs 15 minutes Saturday

Livingston (elbow) produced four points (1-3 FG, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, three assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block across 15 minutes in Saturday's 122-105 win over the Spurs.

The veteran was probable for the contest, and as expected, took the court for his typical allotment of playing time behind Stephen Curry. Livingston is averaging 6.0 points, 1.5 assists and 1.3 rebounds across 14.3 minutes in February contests, numbers that limit his fantasy utility to only the deepest of formats.