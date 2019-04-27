Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Starting in Game 6

Livingston will get the start at shooting guard for Friday's Game 6 matchup with the Clippers, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Livingston will replace Andrew Bogut in the starting lineup, as the Warriors will elect to go small. The move is likely a counter to the Clippers' success in starting JaMychal Green at center. The veteran guard has averaged just 2.4 points and 1.8 rebound across 11.9 minutes this series, but will now presumably in line for a bigger workload.