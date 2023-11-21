Curry logged 32 points (8-14 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 11-12 FT), five rebounds and one assist in 35 minutes during Monday's 121-116 win over Houston.

Curry became the first player in NBA history to convert four or more three pointers for 13 straight games to begin a season, and he drilled five from downtown in the contest. The two-time MVP kept Fred VanVleet on his toes and picked apart Houston's backcourt defense.